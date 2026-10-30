MLB

Brewers celebrated with raucous championship parade through Milwaukee

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Milwaukee turned into a celebration zone Friday as the Brewers returned to the city following Wednesday night’s World Series victory. The parade marked the franchise’s first championship and drew a crowd that had waited years for the moment.

Gov. Tony Evers declared Friday “Won Our Way” Day and posted on X that citizens could try showing the proclamation to their employers as an excuse to take time off, while noting he did not have the authority to grant a day off. Milwaukee Public Schools closed for the day.

Thousands of Wisconsinites lined the streets of Cream City to take part in the celebration, which featured packed avenues and jubilant scenes described as a party befitting a first title. Fans chanted “MVP” for catcher William Contreras as the team rode through the city.

Other highlights reported from the parade included a mural of broadcaster Bob Uecker watching over the festivities and center fielder Sal Frelick being singled out among the week’s celebratory moments. Players and staff appeared energized as they made their way down the route, with the squad frequently heard cheering for the fans.

The return to Milwaukee culminated in repeated acknowledgments that the Brewers had arrived home as champions, as the city took in the sights and sounds of a memorable, large-scale celebration on its streets.

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