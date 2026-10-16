Brewers dominate, end Dodgers’ bid for three-peat in lopsided NLCS

LOS ANGELES — The Milwaukee Brewers dominated the National League Championship Series and brought the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of a third straight World Series title to an abrupt end, wrecking them in a one-sided matchup that leaves the L.A. front office free to consider wide-ranging changes, the report said.

The Brewers outscored the Dodgers 21-9 and outhomered them 7-1, and whenever Los Angeles scored the Brewers counterpunched immediately, according to the recap. “We got outplayed in all facets,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Those guys played flawless. Defensively they pitched better than we did, they hit better than we did, they slugged more than we did. You’ve got to sometimes just tip your cap.”

Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run in roughly two months in the second inning and reacted with visible anger and celebration, shouting, pumping his arms and waving to fans, Roberts said. Roberts called it “a lot of pent-up anger, frustration” and said it was the best ball Ohtani had hit in two or three months.

Frustration was also on display elsewhere — Max Muncy struck out to end the sixth and tossed multiple pieces of equipment in disgust — but the Dodgers’ clubhouse carried a tone of perspective after the final out. Miguel Rojas announced his expected retirement, and Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Roberts each addressed the team. Through an interpreter, Ohtani acknowledged the Brewers were strong and said the series exposed some of his own limitations.

Veteran presence on the roster is notable: Freeman is 37, Muncy 36, Betts 34 and Ohtani 32, and several other contributors are in their 30s, the recap noted. Betts called the defeat “hard” and pointed to the long grind since Seoul, while Kiké Hernandez said the organization remains well positioned with talent at the big-league level and prospects close behind, even as the Dodgers fell short this October.