Brewers lean on Snell’s words after 6-2 Game 3 win, take 3-0 NLCS lead

The Milwaukee Brewers extended their edge in the National League Championship Series with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 on Wednesday night, giving Milwaukee a 3-0 series lead.

Jackson Chourio opened the scoring when he led off the game with a first-pitch home run. Los Angeles took a temporary lead in the sixth inning, but Milwaukee rallied in the seventh when Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell hit back-to-back home runs to put the Brewers ahead for good. Blake Snell was charged with the loss.

After the game, Milwaukee’s social media team posted a clip of Bauers’ homer off Snell accompanied by the line, “But adversity hits, and that’s when the thoughts start racing.” The post repurposed a phrase Snell used in an interview when describing his plan to try to push the Brewers out of their comfort zone.

The social-media post served as a pointed reference to Snell’s own words. As the team highlighted, his attempt to execute that approach did not succeed in Game 3, and it is unlikely he will get another chance this year.

The Brewers will visit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Thursday night as Milwaukee looks to complete a sweep of Los Angeles in the NLCS.