Brewers vs. Rays guarantees a first-time World Series champion

The World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays guarantees that one franchise will claim its first title. Neither team has previously won a World Series, and the list of teams still without a championship will drop from five to four when this season concludes. The Brewers are playing in their 57th season in Milwaukee and aim to end one of the sport’s longest title droughts, while the Rays pursue a championship on their third World Series trip.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with a franchise-record 103 wins and posted the top run differential in baseball. The Brewers have appeared in eight of the past nine postseasons, had the best record in the majors last year and improved in 2026 as Jacob Misiorowski matured into the likely National League Cy Young winner. The club is described as young and athletic with a modern bullpen built around hard-throwing relievers; it ranked 19th in payroll and plays in the sport’s smallest metro market.

Tampa Bay won 98 games, the most in the American League, and has been among baseball’s most successful franchises since 2008. The Rays missed the playoffs in 2024 and 2025 after a five-year run of postseason appearances but returned this season with a roster characterized as young and athletic. Tampa Bay’s roster includes one of MLB’s best closers in Bryan Baker and a premier power hitter in Junior Caminero. The team ranked 28th in payroll.

This pairing is a throwback in one respect: the teams that won the most games in each league are meeting in the Fall Classic. In the wild-card era, which began in 1995, that has occurred just six times in 32 years — 1995, 1999, 2013, 2020, 2024 and now 2026 — with past matchups listed in the record books alongside this year’s Brewers-Rays series.

The 2026 matchup also ranks among the top World Series pairings since 1995 by combined winning percentage. Milwaukee (103-59, .636) and Tampa Bay (98-64, .605) are listed together among the highest combined records, tying a 1999 duo for sixth on that list. For fans who prize the regular season grind, this World Series is notable for producing the two teams with the best records in their respective leagues.