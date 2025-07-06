Brian Cam Clinches 2025 John Deere Classic

Brian Cam Wins the 2025 John Deere Classic

July 6, 2025 – Emerging star Brian Cam captured the 2025 John Deere Classic on Sunday with a poised and dominant performance, shooting a final-round 66 (-5) to secure a two-stroke victory and his first PGA Tour title of the season.

Played at TPC Deere Run in Illinois, the tournament saw a tightly contested leaderboard throughout the weekend, but Cam pulled away late with a trio of birdies over the final six holes.

Final Leaderboard (Top 3)

Brian Cam – 18-under Denny McCarthy – 16-under Sungjae Im – 15-under

How Brian Cam Sealed It

Cam entered Sunday one stroke behind the leaders but stayed consistent throughout. His precision with irons and steady putting under pressure proved decisive, particularly on the par-5 17th where he set up a clutch birdie to gain breathing room.

His win also qualifies him for next year’s Masters and strengthens his FedExCup standing heading into the late summer schedule.

What This Win Means

First PGA Tour win in 2025 for Brian Cam

Boosts confidence heading into the FedExCup Playoffs

Establishes him as one of the breakout names to watch this season

