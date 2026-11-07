Brissett arrives to steady Ravens amid offensive collapse

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens finalized a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, sending a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-rounder to acquire veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and receive a 2027 fourth-round selection in return.

The team is adding an experienced, starting-capable quarterback who has a history of completing better than 60% of his passes and managing a middling offense. Brissett takes over an attack that the Ravens describe as broken — plagued by a lack of discipline, poor blocking and a historic inability to score.

Baltimore has been held to 14 points or fewer in four consecutive games, matching a franchise record low offensive stretch that did not occur during comparable droughts in 2000, 2003 or in 2015 when backup quarterbacks filled in for Joe Flacco. The Ravens are 4-5 and dealing with the absence of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a right-thumb injury but could be available later in the season. Top backup Tyler Huntley is out for the year with a turf-toe injury.

Pre-snap penalties have been a persistent problem. The Ravens have been charged with 24 false starts this season, the most in the league, and already have more through nine games than the 19 false starts they committed all of last year. Coach Jesse Minter called the infractions unacceptable and said players and coaches must own the recurring mistakes. Ronnie Stanley said Brissett’s arrival should help but stressed the offense must correct numerous internal issues.

Offensive line frustration boiled over after Thursday’s 33-10 loss to Jacksonville when line coach Dwayne Ledford slammed his tablet on the sideline. Rookie guard Olaivavega Ioane said the coach was fired up about small errors and doing the right thing. Stanley leads the club with seven false starts; tight end Mark Andrews has six, while guard John Simpson and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten have five each.