Brock Bowers engaged to longtime partner Cameron Newell

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and his longtime partner Cameron Newell announced their engagement in a joint social media post Thursday, the couple said. Newell wrote in the post, “The best surprise of my life… Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

According to the post, Bowers, 23, dropped to one knee and asked Newell to marry him; she responded “Yes!” after appearing overwhelmed with emotion just seconds before the proposal.

Newell later reflected on the moment on social media, writing that getting engaged in Napa — where the couple first met — “couldn’t have felt more right.” She added, “I’m so lucky I get to do life with you. I can’t wait to marry you.”

Comments on the announcement included congratulatory messages from friends and teammates, including running back Ashton Jeanty, Hannah Cavinder and Anne Michael Maye.

According to People, Bowers and Newell have been dating since 2020, when they were in high school and first met in Napa Valley. The couple attended high school prom together and maintained a long-distance relationship while Bowers played at Georgia and Newell attended the University of Tennessee.

Bowers was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and is entering his third season. In the 2025 season, he recorded 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.