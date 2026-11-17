Injuries reshaped Week 10 Knockout results, with a single player’s setback eliminating a notable share of lineups. Drake Maye’s likely season-ending fractured ankle knocked out his Knockout teams in 21.7% of leagues, according to ESPN.

Brock Bowers landed high on the list after an ankle issue limited him to 19% of the Las Vegas Raiders’ snaps and a season-low 3.8 fantasy points; he was on knocked-out teams in 13.1% of leagues. Travis Kelce dealt with ankle and calf problems and posted 5.0 fantasy points, leading to a 12.0% knockout rate, according to ESPN.

Two players who were ruled out before their games also produced large knockout rates: Kenneth Walker III was on knocked-out teams in 16.3% of leagues and Puka Nacua in 12.8%, according to ESPN. Other unfavorable outcomes included Chris Olave (6.0 fantasy points, 13.1% knockout rate), Tetairoa McMillan (6.5 points, 12.2%), and Jonathan Taylor (12.3 points, 12.2%), according to ESPN.

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense continued to cause problems for opponents. Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden each finished with 12 or fewer fantasy points and were on knocked-out teams in at least 11% of leagues. Josh Allen had a season-low 12.86 fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 9, eliminating his teams in 13.1% of leagues, according to ESPN.

With the season progressing, two strategic points stand out: upside grows more important to offset unexpected low weeks, and bad matchups should be avoided repeatedly. The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers — both among the top five offenses in points and yards per game — draw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Vikings this week. Managers relying on Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey or Amon-Ra St. Brown are advised to add additional high-ceiling options such as Dak Prescott (TEN), Jonah Coleman (LV), Luther Burden III (NO) or Carnell Tate (@DAL), according to ESPN. The report named Brock Bowers the favorite pickup of the week despite his injury and an upcoming Week 13 bye, according to ESPN.