Brock Bowers shines in Kubiak offense as Week 3 sets NFL single-day record

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season produced a new single-day record when 12 Sunday games finished within one score, the piece said, with two additional primetime matchups on Thursday and Monday rounding out a highly competitive week.

The column that previews Week 4 highlighted third-year Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who made his first snaps in Klint Kubiak’s offense after a meniscus cleanup. Bowers finished the game against the Saints with 10 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown, according to the story.

Those numbers continued a notable streak: Bowers now has four career games with at least 10 receptions, 100 yards and a touchdown, the article noted. Since Bowers entered the league in 2024, the rest of the NFL’s tight ends combined for only four such games, underscoring how unusual his production has been.

Usage details illustrated how Bowers has been deployed. All 13 of his targets on Sunday came from slot or wide alignments, the most such targets for a tight end in the past three seasons, the report said. Specifically, eight targets from out wide tied the most out-wide targets for a tight end since at least 2016, and his six out-wide receptions tied the most out-wide catches by a tight end in that same span.

The Raiders lined up in multi–tight-end sets on 81 percent of their snaps Sunday — the highest rate for any team in a game this season — but the piece described those formations as effectively 11.5 personnel because of Bowers’ receiver-like role. The weekly column also said it will examine seven items ahead of Week 4, including MVP candidates, the Steelers-Browns matchup, Rams roster needs and other evolving storylines.