Brock Purdy’s layering throws sharpened in drills with Fred Warner

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy has made layering the football between the second and third levels of the defense a central part of his game, and those throws have been honed in repeated battles with linebacker Fred Warner in 49ers training camp.

During the team’s 16th practice this August, Purdy completed a pass over Warner’s outstretched arms to Mike Evans for a big gain, then saw Warner break up similar attempts to Demarcus Robinson and Kaelon Black. Later in the session Purdy dropped a pass just past Warner’s fingertips to Deebo Samuel Sr., and briefly traded a profanity-laced jab with Warner before both players joked behind the huddle, a sequence that teammates and coaches said fuels improvement.

“The ‘Layer King’ has some really intensive intensity, and I like that about him,” 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said in August, and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner praised the degree of difficulty in San Francisco’s offense and Purdy’s grasp of when to make those throws, according to ESPN.

The layered pass requires putting the ball over a sinking linebacker but in front of hard-charging defensive backs, a delicate balance of touch and timing. That ability has been a major reason Purdy has produced at a high level this season; through the first five weeks he led the league in QBR (85.5) and touchdown passes (13), according to ESPN.

In an office at Levi’s Stadium, Purdy walked through film and his pre-snap checklist, noting route concept, protection, timing and defensive coverage. “There’s a timing to it,” he said. He described the throw as needing to be “just strong enough and just enough touch to get there before the safety hits him,” according to ESPN.

Purdy also detailed the mental work required on each snap: cataloging a receiver’s speed, height and break tendencies, and assessing the defender’s wingspan and the safety’s short-area speed. The objective is to place the ball where the receiver can gain yards after the catch or avoid a heavy collision, a skill Purdy said he has long prized and is now elevating in the NFL.