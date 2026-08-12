Broncos confront long-term decision on Bo Nix as rookie deal enters third year

Englewood, Colo. — The Denver Broncos face a consequential choice about quarterback Bo Nix as he begins the third season of his rookie contract, a situation underscored during training camp when coach Sean Payton occasionally referenced the quarterback’s “fourth year.” The team selected Nix with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft and named him the starter during his first NFL preseason.

Nix has helped deliver results on the field. The Broncos are 25-11, including postseason, in two seasons with him as the starter and have won 69.4% of their games with Nix under center. The club made the playoffs in both of his starting seasons and enters this year as the defending AFC West champion after a 14-3 campaign that included an NFL-record 12 comeback victories and an 11-2 mark in one-score games.

Nix has posted notable early-career passing numbers as well. He became the third quarterback in league history to total at least 3,500 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes in his first two seasons, joining Peyton Manning and Justin Herbert. Among the six first-round quarterbacks selected in 2024, Nix leads in team wins, passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns versus peers such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. His red-zone QBR last season was 82.6, fourth-best in the NFL, and he led the league with seven winning drives.

Payton has praised Nix’s ability to extend plays and avoid sacks, calling that movement “one of his superpowers.” Nix led the NFL in pass attempts (612) and dropbacks (667) last season yet was sacked the ninth-fewest times among starting quarterbacks. Payton also noted analytics that show the negative impact of sacks on drive scoring.

The team must now weigh whether Nix is the franchise quarterback deserving of a long-term, big-money extension. Nix described his personal progression, saying, “Year 1, I’m trying to just not mess up for the team… Year 3, I’m trying to make plays for the team.” Teammate J.K. Dobbins praised Nix’s demeanor, saying, “Bo just walks in the room like he’s ready for anything.”