Broncos grind out 17-14 OT win over Seahawks behind run, pass rush

DENVER — The Denver Broncos used a steady ground game and a disruptive defense to eke out a 17-14 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field at Mile High, finishing the game when Wil Lutz converted the winning field goal in overtime.

In coach Sean Payton’s second game since resuming playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb, Denver engineered a 16-play drive — its longest of the season — for its first touchdown and followed with a nine-play, 79-yard scoring drive for its second. The Broncos did not score again after the opening quarter.

Payton has pushed for fewer “calories” in the offense and more physicality in the run game to simplify life for quarterback Bo Nix. Nix did not complete a pass longer than 16 yards and struggled to settle against a Seahawks pass rush that entered the game with a league-best 65.5% pass rush win rate, ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote.

Denver’s defense continued to harass opposing quarterbacks despite missing All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga. The Broncos registered five sacks for the second straight game and secured an overtime interception from Ja’Quan McMillian. Denver leaned on the run: the team had 26 rushing attempts compared with 27 pass attempts before Lutz’s game-winner.

The victory moved Denver to 4-2. Per ESPN Analytics, the Broncos have navigated the toughest six-game opening stretch in the league, recording wins against both teams from last season’s NFC Championship Game as well as five clubs that reached the postseason. Payton’s teams have now won 40 consecutive games when holding a double-digit halftime lead; Denver led 14-3 at intermission.

The Seahawks struggled offensively, totaling 184 yards through three quarters, allowing five sacks of quarterback Sam Darnold and committing three turnovers, including interceptions in the fourth quarter and overtime. “I just think it’s B.S. for me to keep turning the ball over,” Darnold said afterward. Denver’s next game is at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 25.