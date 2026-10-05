Broncos lose Pat Surtain II to ankle injury; short-term plans altered

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II exited Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers just before halftime and could miss multiple games with a right ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The team said Surtain underwent additional testing Sunday night and Monday by team medical staff and avoided a season-ending diagnosis.

Surtain, a two-time first-team All-Pro and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, is a focal point of Denver’s pass coverage and defensive schema. Coach Sean Payton said Monday the team would “stay away from any updates” while players continued work and rehab, noting the club’s approach to injury information and recovery.

The timing compounds matters: fellow outside corner Riley Moss also left Sunday’s game with a rib injury shortly after Surtain was removed. Payton pointed to the rarity of such simultaneous injuries during a season and said it could affect the team’s personnel packages, including dime and other subpackages.

Jahdae Barron (2025 first-round pick) and Kris Abrams-Draine (2024 fifth-round pick) finished the game at outside corner. The two youngsters handled most individual matchups against San Francisco’s receivers in the 24-14 loss, though 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy produced 129 of his 218 passing yards in the second half and both of San Francisco’s touchdown passes.

Teammates and coaches offered support after the game. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said of Abrams-Draine, “KD can hold his own. He’s elite, he’s here for a reason. I’m excited for him to get a shot.” Payton added that the position group has depth and that the two players “handled it well” when thrown into the game.

Denver’s ability to deploy its varied pass-rush looks and to match Surtain in solo coverage on premier receivers would be affected by his absence. The Broncos finished last season with the most sacks by defensive backs (7.5) and were one of two teams to log at least 25 pass-rush snaps from three different defensive backs, using players such as Talanoa Hufanga, Ja’Quan McMillian and Brandon Jones.