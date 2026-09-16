Broncos’ slow-start trend continues after season-opening loss, tough stretch ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Denver Broncos fell 31-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Monday night’s season opener, extending a pattern of sluggish Septembers under coach Sean Payton. Monday’s defeat dropped Denver to 4-8 in September since Payton’s arrival before the 2023 season and left the team 0-1 to open 2025.

The loss begins a challenging run: Denver’s next five opponents were 2025 playoff teams that each won at least 11 games last season. The stretch includes Sunday’s home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), a Sunday night game with the Los Angeles Rams (0-1), road trips to face the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) and Los Angeles Chargers (0-1), then a short-week Thursday night home game against the Seattle Seahawks (1-0).

The Jaguars, who went 13-4 and won the AFC South last season, beat the Broncos 34-20 in Denver last December and opened 2025 with a win over Cleveland in which Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes. Two opponents in Denver’s upcoming five-game slate scored at least 27 points in Week 1 victories, according to the schedule details released Monday.

Players and coaches emphasized the need for a faster start. Edge rusher Nik Bonitto said the team is “tired of these slow starts,” and added that execution must improve. Payton said before the season that Denver has struggled to start fast during his three-year tenure. Receiver Courtland Sutton said concentrating on starting each week well is the way to spark a quicker season start.

Monday’s game highlighted several on-field problems. Quarterback Bo Nix was sacked four times, fumbled three times (losing one) and threw an interception while finishing 17-of-28 for 131 yards with one touchdown. The Broncos totaled just 176 yards on 47 plays, and Payton said the game plan featured “a lot of throws, not enough runs.” Denver’s run defense has now allowed at least 141 rushing yards in three consecutive games dating to last season; the Chiefs rushed for 220 yards on Monday, 173 of them by Kenneth Walker III.