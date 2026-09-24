Broncos to face Matthew Stafford as stretch of MVP quarterbacks continues

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford on Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), according to ESPN.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has regularly noted the challenge of facing elite quarterbacks, saying “That’s our league, you know?” and describing how opposing passers can “punish you,” according to ESPN. Sunday’s game will complete a run of five different MVP-winning quarterbacks Joseph has faced since becoming Denver’s defensive coordinator in 2023.

Stafford arrives six days after what the team noted was his 69th career 300-yard passing performance and his 22nd game with at least four touchdown passes, and he threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns in Monday’s 28-6 win over the New York Giants, according to ESPN.

Since Joseph took over in 2023, the Broncos have played Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and now Stafford, a group that has combined for 10 MVP awards and the last eight, according to ESPN. Those quarterbacks have met Denver 10 times, including playoffs, over the past three-plus seasons; former MVPs are 5-5 against the Broncos in that span. Denver has surrendered one 300-yard passing game in that stretch — Mahomes’ 306 yards in Week 6 of 2023 — and opposing quarterbacks have totaled 14 touchdown passes, nine interceptions and 27 sacks (2.7 per game), according to ESPN.

The Broncos re-calibrated after a Week 1 loss to Kansas City, then held Jacksonville to 115 net yards and three second-half points in a Week 2 comeback, and the Jaguars managed 64 yards over their final three possessions, which included an interception by cornerback Riley Moss, according to ESPN. Linebacker Alex Singleton stressed the importance of winning early downs, and cornerback Pat Surtain II warned that top quarterbacks force attention to small details, according to ESPN.

Stafford has faced Denver only twice in his 17 NFL seasons and in Denver just once, a 45-10 Detroit victory in 2011, according to ESPN. His primary target this week could be veteran receiver Davante Adams, who amassed 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Week 2, according to ESPN.