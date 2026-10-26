Browns relish last-second comebacks but chide sluggish offensive starts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cleveland Browns rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans 27-24 on Andre Szmyt’s 32-yard field goal as time expired, marking an NFL-high fifth game-winning drive this season. The victory moved Cleveland to 5-2, its best start since 2020 and only the second time the club has been 5-2 since returning to Cleveland in 1999.

The Browns will be tested Sunday at Pittsburgh (1 p.m. ET, CBS), a place they have not won a regular-season game since Oct. 2003, a stretch that spans 22 straight losses. Cleveland beat the Steelers 27-24 in Week 4 in Cleveland and enters the divisional matchup 2-0 in the AFC North.

Offensive inconsistency remains a concern. Cleveland’s minus-13 point differential is the second-lowest by a team starting 5-2 or better over the past decade, behind only the 2020 Browns’ minus-21 margin, and the offense is averaging 19 points per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. According to ESPN Analytics, the Browns have a 5.5 percent chance to win the division and a 26.8 percent chance to reach the playoffs, the lowest odds in the division.

Still, there were encouraging signs against the Titans. The offense totaled a season-high 491 yards, and quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 308 yards, his first 300-yard game with Cleveland. Coach Todd Monken called it “the most complete game,” praising Watson’s composure and the offense’s improved operation on the road.

The return of running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson helped produce a season-high 183 rushing yards. Rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion had a career-high 152 scrimmage yards, and Monken said running the ball better was a major factor. Cornerback Denzel Ward, who joked about giving fans something to watch, said the team must continue to fight early and eliminate mistakes so games do not come down to last-second finishes.