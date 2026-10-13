Browns’ struggling run game at the heart of early offensive woes

Todd Monken entered the season known for building physical, explosive rushing attacks, but that strength has not emerged through Cleveland’s first five games. The Browns gained a season-low 198 yards in a 17-12 loss to the New York Jets, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked a season-high eight times in the matchup.

Monken blamed the inability to establish the run for putting the offense in difficult down-and-distance situations, saying the team was rarely comfortable calling or playing the way it wanted. He emphasized that running the football starts with the line, the play-calling and the scheme.

Monken did not inherit the same group of elite offensive linemen he had at Georgia, nor the dynamic backfield he coached in Baltimore, but there was early optimism about second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, Watson’s mobility and a mix of veterans and rookies on the line. Judkins led all rookies in rushing in 2025 before suffering a late-season leg injury.

The running game has yet to coalesce: the Browns rank 21st in rushing yards per game (94.2) and 23rd in yards per carry (3.7). Watson’s 167 rushing yards account for more than one-third of Cleveland’s total. Judkins leads the team with 221 rushing yards but is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, 39th among 41 qualified running backs; only MarShawn Lloyd (2.8) and David Montgomery (2.7) are lower. Judkins is averaging 1.14 yards per rush before contact, the lowest figure among those 41 backs.

After consecutive 100-yard rushing performances in Weeks 3 and 4, the ground game regressed against the Jets, totaling 96 yards with Watson gaining 40 and Judkins 44. Monken said the problems are multiple — scheming, execution and coaching — and must be addressed to improve offensive consistency.

The offensive line has not consistently opened running lanes, and Cleveland ranks 26th in ESPN’s run block win rate at 71.1%, a metric that measures how often a blocker “wins” his assignment on designed runs, according to ESPN. Early-down struggles have produced long third downs: the Browns are 25th in yards per rush on first down (3.5) and average nine yards to convert for a first down, the sixth-highest mark in the league. Cleveland has also become predictable, operating 76.2% of plays from shotgun and running 65.7% of its rushes from shotgun, both league highs.