Bruins vs Rangers NHL Recap: Highlights and Key Moments

The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers faced off in a high-stakes Eastern Conference showdown on February 5, 2025. Both teams are battling for top playoff positioning, and this game had the intensity of a postseason matchup. The Bruins emerged victorious 4-2, fueled by a dominant performance from David Pastrňák and stellar goaltending from Jeremy Swayman.

The game opened with a fast-paced first period, as the Bruins took an early 1-0 lead after Brad Marchand scored off a rebound. However, the Rangers quickly responded, with Mika Zibanejad capitalizing on a power play goal to even the score 1-1 before intermission.

In the second period, the Bruins began to take control, as Pastrňák found the back of the net twice, giving Boston a 3-1 lead heading into the final period. New York fought back, with Chris Kreider scoring on a breakaway, but an empty-net goal from Charlie McAvoy sealed the 4-2 victory for Boston.

Key Performances

Boston Bruins:

David Pastrňák: 2 goals, 1 assist, 6 shots on goal.

2 goals, 1 assist, 6 shots on goal. Brad Marchand: 1 goal, 1 assist.

1 goal, 1 assist. Jeremy Swayman: 35 saves, .946 save percentage.

New York Rangers:

Mika Zibanejad: 1 goal, 1 assist.

1 goal, 1 assist. Chris Kreider: 1 goal, 3 shots on goal.

1 goal, 3 shots on goal. Igor Shesterkin: 28 saves, .903 save percentage.

Statistical Highlights

Shots on Goal: Bruins: 32 Rangers: 37

Power Play Efficiency: Bruins: 1/3 Rangers: 1/4

Faceoff Wins: Bruins: 51% Rangers: 49%



Takeaways