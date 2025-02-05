in NHL

Bruins vs Rangers NHL Recap: Highlights and Key Moments

The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers faced off in a high-stakes Eastern Conference showdown on February 5, 2025. Both teams are battling for top playoff positioning, and this game had the intensity of a postseason matchup. The Bruins emerged victorious 4-2, fueled by a dominant performance from David Pastrňák and stellar goaltending from Jeremy Swayman.

The game opened with a fast-paced first period, as the Bruins took an early 1-0 lead after Brad Marchand scored off a rebound. However, the Rangers quickly responded, with Mika Zibanejad capitalizing on a power play goal to even the score 1-1 before intermission.

In the second period, the Bruins began to take control, as Pastrňák found the back of the net twice, giving Boston a 3-1 lead heading into the final period. New York fought back, with Chris Kreider scoring on a breakaway, but an empty-net goal from Charlie McAvoy sealed the 4-2 victory for Boston.

Key Performances

Boston Bruins:

  • David Pastrňák: 2 goals, 1 assist, 6 shots on goal.
  • Brad Marchand: 1 goal, 1 assist.
  • Jeremy Swayman: 35 saves, .946 save percentage.

New York Rangers:

  • Mika Zibanejad: 1 goal, 1 assist.
  • Chris Kreider: 1 goal, 3 shots on goal.
  • Igor Shesterkin: 28 saves, .903 save percentage.

Statistical Highlights

  • Shots on Goal:
    • Bruins: 32
    • Rangers: 37
  • Power Play Efficiency:
    • Bruins: 1/3
    • Rangers: 1/4
  • Faceoff Wins:
    • Bruins: 51%
    • Rangers: 49%

Takeaways

  • Pastrňák continues to be an elite scorer, leading the Bruins with another multi-goal game.
  • Swayman’s goaltending was the difference, shutting down key chances from the Rangers’ top scorers.
  • The Rangers’ power play struggles hurt them, as they failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities.

