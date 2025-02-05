Bruins vs Rangers NHL Recap: Highlights and Key Moments

The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers faced off in a high-stakes Eastern Conference showdown on February 5, 2025. Both teams are battling for top playoff positioning, and this game had the intensity of a postseason matchup. The Bruins emerged victorious 4-2, fueled by a dominant performance from David Pastrňák and stellar goaltending from Jeremy Swayman.
The game opened with a fast-paced first period, as the Bruins took an early 1-0 lead after Brad Marchand scored off a rebound. However, the Rangers quickly responded, with Mika Zibanejad capitalizing on a power play goal to even the score 1-1 before intermission.
In the second period, the Bruins began to take control, as Pastrňák found the back of the net twice, giving Boston a 3-1 lead heading into the final period. New York fought back, with Chris Kreider scoring on a breakaway, but an empty-net goal from Charlie McAvoy sealed the 4-2 victory for Boston.
Key Performances
Boston Bruins:
- David Pastrňák: 2 goals, 1 assist, 6 shots on goal.
- Brad Marchand: 1 goal, 1 assist.
- Jeremy Swayman: 35 saves, .946 save percentage.
New York Rangers:
- Mika Zibanejad: 1 goal, 1 assist.
- Chris Kreider: 1 goal, 3 shots on goal.
- Igor Shesterkin: 28 saves, .903 save percentage.
Statistical Highlights
- Shots on Goal:
- Bruins: 32
- Rangers: 37
- Power Play Efficiency:
- Bruins: 1/3
- Rangers: 1/4
- Faceoff Wins:
- Bruins: 51%
- Rangers: 49%
Takeaways
- Pastrňák continues to be an elite scorer, leading the Bruins with another multi-goal game.
- Swayman’s goaltending was the difference, shutting down key chances from the Rangers’ top scorers.
- The Rangers’ power play struggles hurt them, as they failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities.