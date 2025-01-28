Bruins vs Sabres NHL Recap: Highlights and Key Takeaways

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres clashed in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup on January 28, 2025. The Bruins continued their dominance with a 4-2 victory, powered by a stellar performance from David Pastrňák and strong goaltending by Jeremy Swayman.
Game Recap
The game started at a high pace, with the Sabres striking first as Tage Thompson fired a wrist shot past Swayman for an early 1-0 lead. However, Boston responded quickly, with Brad Marchand capitalizing on a power play to tie the game before the end of the first period.
In the second period, the Bruins took control, as Pastrňák scored twice in a span of three minutes, giving Boston a 3-1 lead. The Sabres fought back, with Jeff Skinner cutting the deficit to 3-2 early in the third, but an empty-net goal by Charlie McAvoy sealed the win for Boston.
Key Performances
- Boston Bruins:
- David Pastrňák: 2 goals, 1 assist, 6 shots on goal.
- Brad Marchand: 1 goal, 1 assist.
- Jeremy Swayman: 32 saves, .941 save percentage.
- Buffalo Sabres:
- Tage Thompson: 1 goal, 1 assist.
- Jeff Skinner: 1 goal, 4 shots on goal.
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 29 saves, .906 save percentage.
Statistical Highlights
- Shots on Goal:
- Bruins: 35
- Sabres: 34
- Power Plays:
- Bruins: 1/3
- Sabres: 0/2
- Faceoff Wins:
- Bruins: 54%
- Sabres: 46%
Takeaways
- Boston’s depth and special teams continue to be key strengths, with the power play converting in crucial moments.
- Buffalo’s inability to capitalize on scoring chances proved costly, especially against a disciplined Bruins defense.
- Jeremy Swayman’s goaltending was elite, keeping Boston ahead in key moments despite the Sabres’ offensive pressure.
