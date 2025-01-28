in NHL

Bruins vs Sabres NHL Recap: Highlights and Key Takeaways

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres clashed in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup on January 28, 2025. The Bruins continued their dominance with a 4-2 victory, powered by a stellar performance from David Pastrňák and strong goaltending by Jeremy Swayman.

Game Recap

The game started at a high pace, with the Sabres striking first as Tage Thompson fired a wrist shot past Swayman for an early 1-0 lead. However, Boston responded quickly, with Brad Marchand capitalizing on a power play to tie the game before the end of the first period.

In the second period, the Bruins took control, as Pastrňák scored twice in a span of three minutes, giving Boston a 3-1 lead. The Sabres fought back, with Jeff Skinner cutting the deficit to 3-2 early in the third, but an empty-net goal by Charlie McAvoy sealed the win for Boston.

Key Performances

  • Boston Bruins:
    • David Pastrňák: 2 goals, 1 assist, 6 shots on goal.
    • Brad Marchand: 1 goal, 1 assist.
    • Jeremy Swayman: 32 saves, .941 save percentage.
  • Buffalo Sabres:
    • Tage Thompson: 1 goal, 1 assist.
    • Jeff Skinner: 1 goal, 4 shots on goal.
    • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 29 saves, .906 save percentage.

Statistical Highlights

  • Shots on Goal:
    • Bruins: 35
    • Sabres: 34
  • Power Plays:
    • Bruins: 1/3
    • Sabres: 0/2
  • Faceoff Wins:
    • Bruins: 54%
    • Sabres: 46%

Takeaways

  • Boston’s depth and special teams continue to be key strengths, with the power play converting in crucial moments.
  • Buffalo’s inability to capitalize on scoring chances proved costly, especially against a disciplined Bruins defense.
  • Jeremy Swayman’s goaltending was elite, keeping Boston ahead in key moments despite the Sabres’ offensive pressure.

Written by Eduardo Marin

