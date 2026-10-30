NFL

Bryce Young leads Week 8 arrivals with Louis Vuitton look

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Halloween weekend brought a mix of spooky themes and practical layers to NFL pregame arrivals, with many players balancing costume-tinged choices and cold-weather staples. Hoodies, jackets and long sleeves remained popular, while T-shirts paired with oversized jackets also surfaced as a common option, according to the Week 8 arrivals review.

How players choose to dress for their pregame entrance continued to draw attention in Week 8. Arrivals can generate headlines for both flattering and questionable looks, and that dynamic persisted across the league on game days.

On Thursday night, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young drew notice for a clean Louis Vuitton shirt layered under a heavy jacket and finished with sleek sunglasses, according to the Week 8 arrivals review.

Also highlighted was Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard, who opted for a denim tie shirt from the clothing brand Jagne, the arrivals review noted.

Those selections were among the top fits featured around the NFL in Week 8, reflecting a blend of designer pieces and relaxed, weather-conscious layers as players made their pregame walks to the stadium.

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