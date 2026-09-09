Buccaneers lock Baker Mayfield through 2029 with $165M extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave quarterback Baker Mayfield a three-year, $165 million extension Monday that locks him through the 2029 season, the largest contract in franchise history, according to ESPN.

Mayfield entered Year 4 in Tampa after originally signing a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $8.5 million in 2023. In 2024 the Buccaneers signed him to a three-year, $100 million contract with $50 million guaranteed, and the new extension follows those agreements, ESPN reported. Tampa initially offered a two-year extension but negotiations halted before Mayfield’s training camp deadline.

What reignited talks was the Buccaneers’ willingness to meet two of Mayfield’s key demands: a term longer than two years and an average salary near $55 million per season — a level that lines up with Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Green Bay’s Jordan Love, according to ESPN. Sources told ESPN the team’s prior final offer was two years and just north of $100 million before talks stopped and later resumed over the weekend.

The deal arrives as Tampa Bay prepares to open the season at Cincinnati and follows a training camp marked by unrest. ESPN reported that Mayfield and defensive tackle Vita Vea were both considered disgruntled team captains; Vea had not been practicing, requested a trade and was re-signed last month.

Locking Mayfield removed a potential seasonlong distraction and likely avoided a higher future price, ESPN reported, noting multiple agents expect today’s $50 million guarantees to climb toward $60 million as the market grows. General manager Jason Licht said, “Not at all. … I feel like the culture is maybe at one of its highest points,” ESPN wrote. Mayfield has said he does not need financial incentives to play better, and his high school coach told ESPN, “His grease is always hot.”

ESPN analysts graded the extension a B and wrote that the move does not meaningfully change the broader quarterback market; teams such as Houston remain comfortable placing C.J. Stroud in the $50 million-and-up tier while the market is expected to expand next offseason, ESPN reported.