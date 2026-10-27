Bucks jab Heat, Rays after win as Brewers take 3-0 World Series lead

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 110-102 on Monday night and used the result to needle two Florida franchises. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 in Game 3 of the World Series, moving to a 3-0 series lead, while the Miami Heat dropped to 0-4 with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

As the Bucks’ victory went final in Milwaukee, the franchise posted a social media image that read, “Bad day to be a Florida sports fan,” referencing both the Heat’s defeat and the Rays’ impending loss. The Brewers’ game in St. Petersburg had not yet finished when the Bucks shared the graphic; it was in the final third with Milwaukee leading 10-0 at the time.

The Brewers closed out their game roughly 40 minutes later, using an eight-run fifth inning to pull away from the Rays at Tropicana Field. That victory left the Brewers one win from a World Series title. Teams are 25-0 when leading 3-0 in the World Series, according to ESPN Research.

Milwaukee’s game marked the Bucks’ first win of the season after a 0-3 start. Guard Tyler Herro led the team with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Ryan Rollins added 19 points. The Heat’s loss to Dallas was a 113-109 defeat that dropped them to 0-4.

The Bucks and Brewers have coordinated schedules during the Series; Game 1 in Milwaukee coincided with the Bucks’ regular-season opener and the team adjusted its tipoff time to avoid a conflict. The Heat and Bucks are scheduled to meet for the first time this season on Nov. 18. Game 4 of the World Series is Tuesday in Tampa Bay, and the Bucks are off that day and will not overlap with a potential Brewers championship clincher.