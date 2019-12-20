in NBA

Bucks News: Giannis Shines From Three Point Range, Leads Milwaukee to Win over Lakers

Giannis finished with 34 points, including a career-high 5 three-pointers

Apr 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks held off a second-half rally from the Los Angeles Lakers to come away with a 111-104 win on Thursday night in a showdown between the top two teams in the NBA. The game had the intensity of a playoff matchup even in December, and it very well could end up being a finals preview.

Stars from both teams showed out on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee with 34 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and drained a career high five three-pointers. LeBron James had his seventh triple double of the season for the Lakers with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists while Anthony Davis had 36 points and 10 rebounds.

The main difference in the game was the Bucks’ bench outscoring the Lakers bench 34-4 off of George Hill’s 21-point performance.

The Bucks led by six at the end of the first quarter, but they opened the floodgates in the second by capitalizing off Lakers turnovers to go into halftime with a 65-46 lead.

The Lakers opened the second half with another rally in the third quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 35-24. After trailing by as much as 21, the Lakers were now within eight points going into the fourth quarter. The Bucks managed to hold them off however, and sent LA home with their first back-to-back loss of the season.

Milwaukee is now 3-0 over both LA teams. They now go on the road to face the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Written by Andres Soto

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

COMMENTS

0 comments

Gerrit Cole in Pinstripes, Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Lebron Vs. Doc Rivers | GMS Podcast Episode 82

NFL News: Tom Brady Keeps his Word, Sends Joe Mixon a Jersey