Bucks News: Milwaukee GM Talks About Chasing Wins

Thus far, the Milwaukee Bucks are 37-6 this season. They are a special team, and already have people taking notice about their long term stock.

For instance, an NBA fan I work with told me yesterday that the Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers will play in an unbelievable NBA Finals this summer upcoming. Already, he has them penciled in.

Now, Bucks GM Jon Horst says the team isn’t chasing wins right now; although playoff seeding is nice.

The @Bucks are setting the pace in the NBA with a 36-6 record, but GM Jon Horst says they're not chasing wins. They want to be #NBA champions.https://t.co/uTwuXGRmDo — ESPN5 (@Sports5PH) January 17, 2020

Via ESPN and on the Coach K. show on Sirius XM, here is a primary quote from the architect of the Bucks:

“We’re not chasing wins. I do think that playoff seeding matters,” Horst told Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on this week’s episode of his SiriusXM show, “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K. I think our seeding matters and we want to be intentional and careful about how we end up seeding wise, but we’re not chasing total wins.”

The next one is one to file away, and the money quote. Horst says the Bucks are chasing being NBA champions with no certain number in mind.

“What we’re chasing is we want to be an NBA champion. We want to be better than we were last year. Last year we fell short of the Finals, this year we want to get to the Finals. We want to get there healthy. We want to be playing well. As I think you would tell anyone, that if you’re healthy, if you’re good enough and you catch enough breaks along the way you can win it. And that’s where we want to be positioned to hope to be able to do.”

Obviously, Milwaukee is easy to root for. I don’t remember a player I like more than Giannis in his prime, and I hope the Bucks reach the ultimate goal. No matter how many regular season wins these Bucks compile, they’ll ultimately need to finish it off with a championship to be cemented forever as city icons.