With 25 points, Brook Lopez filled the vacuum and helped the Bucks build on an already excellent season debut. The Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings also won in overtime in other games, and the Boston Celtics established a team record by making 27 three-pointers in their 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks.

In Milwaukee, Lopez led the Bucks, who made 17 three-pointers, by connecting on 10 of 16 shots from the field. The Bucks led by as many as 24 points thanks to double-doubles from Bobby Portis and Jrue Holiday. De’Aaron Fox played the game-winning three-pointer as time expired to lead the Kings to a 126-123 victory against the Magic in overtime in Orlando.