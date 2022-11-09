in NBA Team

Bucks have not lost in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, missed the opening game of the season due to injury, but the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t skip a beat, improving to 9-0 on November 5 with a victory against Oklahoma City. After recording his first triple-double of the year in a victory over Minnesota the previous night, Antetokounmpo was classified as out with left knee pain.

 

With 25 points, Brook Lopez filled the vacuum and helped the Bucks build on an already excellent season debut. The Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings also won in overtime in other games, and the Boston Celtics established a team record by making 27 three-pointers in their 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks.

In Milwaukee, Lopez led the Bucks, who made 17 three-pointers, by connecting on 10 of 16 shots from the field. The Bucks led by as many as 24 points thanks to double-doubles from Bobby Portis and Jrue Holiday. De’Aaron Fox played the game-winning three-pointer as time expired to lead the Kings to a 126-123 victory against the Magic in overtime in Orlando.

 

