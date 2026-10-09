Bucs surge in third quarter, beat Cowboys 24-16 for first win

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored 17 third-quarter points to seize an 11-point lead and held on for a 24-16 road victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Inside linebacker Alex Anzalone intercepted Dak Prescott’s pass with 1:22 remaining to preserve Tampa Bay’s first win of the season.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels made his second straight start at quarterback while Baker Mayfield recovers from a dislocated right thumb. According to the game report, Daniels completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, including a 64-yard connection with Tez Johnson and a 6-yard completion to Emeka Egbuka before a 5-yard scoring pass to Bucky Irving.

The Buccaneers rushed for 241 yards, led by Irving’s 165 on 21 carries. Irving also had a 72-yard run, the longest of his career and the longest by a Buccaneer since Ronald Jones II’s 98-yard run in 2020; Tampa Bay’s line produced 64 rushing yards before contact on several plays, according to Jenna Laine.

Tampa Bay committed 14 penalties but capitalized on three Cowboys turnovers. The Buccaneers’ pass rush and blitzes disrupted Prescott early: he completed just 2 of 13 attempts against the blitz through three quarters and finished 9 of 20 in those situations. Tykee Smith recorded five quarterback pressures on seven blitzes and initially bobbled an interception that Yaya Diaby ultimately secured. Cornerback Jacob Parrish had three pass breakups and limited his assignment to one reception, while Zyon McCollum gave up two.

Coach Todd Bowles drew scrutiny for opting to go for it on fourth-and-1 with Sean Tucker in the fourth quarter instead of kicking a field goal that would have made it a 17-point game. That decision allowed Dallas to rally before the Anzalone interception closed the contest. Tampa Bay had not won a Thursday night road game since Oct. 14, 2021, at Philadelphia.

The Cowboys opened with a 70-yard touchdown drive but managed just 152 yards on their next seven possessions, turning a 10-7 lead into a 24-10 deficit in the third quarter. Dallas will regroup after a home loss to a 0-4 opponent that entered the game missing one of Tampa Bay’s top defenders.