Buffalo Bills unveil ‘Nickel City’ gray alternate uniform

The Buffalo Bills unveiled a new alternate uniform on Monday that the club has dubbed “Nickel City.” The look pairs an all-gray jersey with matching pants and is intended as an alternate set for the current season, the team said. No dates have been announced for when the uniform will be worn.

The helmet, labeled “The Charge,” features a blue shell accented by the team’s red charge mark drawn from the charging buffalo logo. The red symbol wraps around the helmet, providing a contrast to the monochrome uniform, according to the team.

This season marks the Bills’ first in the new Highmark Stadium, and the organization said the design is a tribute to Western New York. The club described the uniform as honoring “the strength, grit and authenticity of Western New York’s hard-working people throughout history.”

The all-gray palette is a nod to the Buffalo nickel, which was minted from 1913 to 1938, and the team said inspiration also came from the city’s industrial past. Design elements were influenced by steel mills, grain elevators and rail yards and also celebrate the people who worked on construction of the new stadium.

The Bills noted that NFL rules require alternate uniforms to use colors already in a team’s established palette, and said this is the first time the franchise has placed such an emphasis on gray. The phrase “Go Bills” appears inside the collar of the jersey, the team added.