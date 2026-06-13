Buffon’s counsel and Italy roots shaped Socceroos defender Alessandro Circati

When the Socceroos begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Saturday, their defence will be anchored by 22-year-old Alessandro Circati, an Italian-born centre back who opted for Australia over Italy. Circati is vice-captain of Parma and has been nicknamed Il Muro, “The Wall,” by the club’s supporters for his defensive solidity.

This season Circati started 31 Serie A matches and helped Parma record 11 clean sheets as the club finished 13th. Parma collected nine more points in 2025-26 than the previous season, when Circati was only fit enough to play six times. His form has reportedly attracted interest from Juventus and Napoli, but Circati told ESPN he is unfazed by transfer talk: “I just get on with what I do. Things are written all the time. You have to turn a blind eye to it and deal with what’s actually in front of you,” according to ESPN.

Circati’s path to Italy’s top flight was far from linear. After progressing through the Perth Glory academy, a prospective move to Leicester City at 17 was halted by Brexit-related passport issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. With Australia’s borders closed and stranded in Italy, he trained with Parma — a club his father, Gianfranco, once played for — and was offered a place to stay. He joined Parma’s youth side, impressed in a friendly against the first team, was moved into senior training and made his professional debut in Serie B three months later. He told ESPN, “In training you can see that you belong there. But there’s a big difference between competing in training and going into a game,” according to ESPN.

Born in Fidenza and raised in Perth, Circati was eligible for both national teams and was twice selected by Italy at under-20 level. He described himself as “the more Australian one” in his family and said a conversation with Gianluigi Buffon helped clarify his choice. During a team meal, Buffon asked, “What do you actually want to do? What do you feel?” and advised him to follow his feelings, Circati told ESPN.

Circati chose Australia in 2023 and, less than two years later, became the youngest Socceroos captain in 44 years. After helping Parma earn promotion to Serie A, his knee gave way in training six games into the club’s return to the top flight in September 2024, a setback that followed a rapid rise through club and international ranks.

He enters the World Cup having established himself at Parma and as a defensive linchpin for the Socceroos, poised to start Australia’s opening match on Saturday.