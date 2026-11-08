Burrow, Chase, Higgins add Spanish flair to Bengals’ TD celebrations in Madrid

According to the report, the Cincinnati Bengals added local color to Sunday’s matchup in Madrid as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins led touchdown celebrations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The sequence began on Cincinnati’s opening offensive drive when Chase hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Burrow. Chase adopted the matador role while Higgins mimicked a charging bull, a bit of theater that drew loud cheers from the crowd inside the historic Real Madrid stadium, the report said.

One drive later, after a quarterback sneak, Burrow celebrated by placing his hands to the sides of his helmet and wiggling them, a nod to Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr.’s well-known celebration, according to the account of the game.

The NFL said it brought the Bengals and Falcons to Madrid to showcase some of the league’s biggest stars, and Cincinnati’s offensive trio was among the featured attractions, the report noted.

Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson also drew some of the day’s biggest cheers, and the report added that those who attended witnessed what was described as one of the best shows in the league.