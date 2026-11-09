Burrow shines in Madrid as Bengals extend streak ahead of Steelers test

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals showcased one of their best performances of the season Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in a standalone international game at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu. The victory was Cincinnati’s fourth straight and came on a global stage the quarterback said he had waited for.

Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns — three passing and one rushing. He has become the fifth player in NFL history to record at least four passing or rushing touchdowns in four consecutive games, a group that includes Tom Brady and three members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, per the game account.

According to ESPN Research, Burrow is also the fifth player ever to total at least 23 passing touchdowns while posting a completion percentage of 70 percent or higher; in three of the previous instances the quarterback won the league MVP (Tom Brady in 2007, Aaron Rodgers in 2011, Peyton Manning in 2013). The performance bolstered Burrow’s standing in MVP conversation this season.

Burrow’s top receivers made key plays. Ja’Marr Chase caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 155 yards and a touchdown, the latter a 47-yard strike down the right sideline that served as redemption after a similar miss last week. Chase said Burrow ‘should have already won the MVP,’ while Tee Higgins finished with two touchdowns despite only 32 receiving yards. The earlier miss against the Tennessee Titans had resulted in an interception by safety Amani Hooker and prompted an extended sideline reaction from Chase.

As of Sunday afternoon, Burrow led the league in QBR at 79.5, according to ESPN. He has managed the workload despite a minor back issue early in the season and turnovers that were costly in Cincinnati’s two losses. The win moved the Bengals to 6-2 and sets up a pivotal home Sunday night matchup next week against AFC North leader Pittsburgh, also 6-2, which won the first meeting between the teams this season.