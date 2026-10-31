Burrow’s trust, tight-window skill push Tee Higgins into season-best form

CINCINNATI — When Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase signed nine-figure contract extensions with the Cincinnati Bengals, the two deals totaled $276 million. Over the past two seasons, both receivers have rewarded that investment; Chase is a two-time All-Pro and on the verge of becoming the most decorated receiver in franchise history, while Higgins has emerged as a major contributor, especially this season.

Through seven weeks, Higgins ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards per game (95.2) and is on pace for the best season of his career. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver was a second-round pick in 2020 and has long been valued for his ability to win on the outside. Cincinnati used a fourth-round pick on rookie Colbie Young (6-3, 218) this year; quarterback Joe Burrow said Young fits “the same archetype as Tee.” Burrow also said, “We’re going to keep feeding him… But the way that Tee’s playing right now, it’s hard not to throw his way.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Higgins has been among the NFL’s top performers on tight-window throws. When a ball arrived with less than a yard of separation, Higgins produced a league-high 7.1 expected points added on catches. He has also caught six of nine targets into tight windows for 99 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher highlighted the value of that reliability, saying, “When you’re Joe Burrow and the ball’s got to leave your hand, knowing that he’s going to go get it and at the very least he’s going to go protect it is a powerful thing.” The trust between Burrow and Higgins has shown up on tape; against Baltimore, Burrow started his throwing motion while Higgins remained several yards behind cornerback Marlon Humphrey and fired the ball into space. “If it was somebody else, maybe I don’t make that throw,” Burrow said. “But I trust Tee and I know Tee’s going to see exactly what I’m seeing and go and get that thing.”

Higgins has maintained an understated profile despite his production, deflecting praise after the win in Baltimore: “Whether the ball was coming my way or not, I’m just happy we got the win,” he said. Rookie Colbie Young said he studied Higgins’ tape dating to high school and pointed to the receivers’ offseason habits, including voluntary workouts and time spent working together in Miami. “Everything they do in offseason leading up to here is showing up,” Young said.