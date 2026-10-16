Butler’s return seen as central to Warriors’ hopes after ACL, according to ESPN

Jimmy Butler recounted the moment his right knee gave out eight months ago while rolling toward the rim, recalling a high-arcing pass from Brandin Podziemski, Miami guard Davion Mitchell sliding under him and a burst of shooting pain on the landing that brought an arena-wide scream, Butler told ESPN following the Warriors’ third training-camp practice in Hawaii. From a padded seat on the sideline, he pointed to the left block of the temporary practice court and replayed hearing Buddy Hield’s voice: “Get up, Jimmy! Get up! We need you!” Butler said his three-word reply was: “No s—, Buddy.”

Butler said he remembers rolling onto his back as teammates circled and opening his eyes to see Stephen Curry, whom Butler calls “Batman,” standing over him. “When I opened my eyes, I swear to you, it was like Jesus was standing over me,” Butler told ESPN. Curry said Butler is “super tough” and that the forward was trying to cope in the moment, ESPN reported.

The injury marked the end of a productive stretch for Butler and Golden State. After a 13-15 start, the Warriors went 11-4 in a 15-game run during which Butler averaged 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, according to ESPN. In his final game before the ACL injury against Miami, Butler had scored 32 points on 14-of-22 shooting in a blowout win over the eventual champion New York Knicks, a span that pushed Golden State back to 25-19.

Coach Steve Kerr told ESPN the team felt it was “still good” and “dangerous” when healthy, but that Butler’s injury abruptly changed expectations. “But Jimmy goes down, and instantly you just know deep down your championship aspirations are gone,” Kerr said, according to ESPN.

The injury occurred more than two weeks before the trade deadline and factored into Golden State’s offseason decisions, ESPN reported. To pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors would have had to move either Butler’s or Draymond Green’s contract if Milwaukee had taken Golden State’s four first-rounders, but the Bucks balked. Team sources said Butler was never offered in other potential trades. While the market has treated an injured Butler as a negative value on an expiring $56.8 million deal, general manager Mike Dunleavy still views him as an essential piece for the coming years, according to ESPN.

Team sources told ESPN the Warriors declined to include Butler in discussions for Anthony Davis or Jaylen Brown because of the pick packages and contracts involved, and other Butler-plus-picks conversations were shut down. That decision left Golden State seen by many as an afterthought entering the season, missing about $69 million in starting wings with Butler and Moses Moody sidelined and projected by most as a lottery-caliber team in the bottom third of the Western Conference. Almost every larger organizational conversation, ESPN reported, still circles back to Butler — who just turned 37 — and the heavy expectations he may face returning from ACL rehab.