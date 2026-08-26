C.J. Stroud appears leaner, shows improved scrambling at Texans camp

HOUSTON — In early training camp, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud sold a handoff to David Montgomery, tucked the ball and accelerated into the second level for a first down before cornerback Kamari Lassiter caught up to him, a play that underlined his growing comfort using his legs. Stroud has 609 career rushing yards and has exhibited scrambling ability when needed, according to ESPN.

Stroud’s physical transformation has drawn notice. He trimmed body fat by cutting sugar from his diet, added muscle and worked on speed to become more of a dual-threat option, and receiver Xavier Hutchinson said, “This is probably the best shape I’ve ever seen him from a physique standpoint,” according to ESPN.

The quarterback also changed his appearance, cutting his signature dreadlocks. Stroud said he had thought about cutting his hair for months and that people assumed different narratives about his decision. “I hate how everything in my life is so public and people just have narratives,” he told ESPN.

Coaches have pointed to improvements beyond aesthetics. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Stroud has grown in pocket movement, securing the ball with both hands, stepping up in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield. Ryans called the combination of accuracy from the pocket and using his legs “unique,” and quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski labeled it a “coach’s dream,” both comments reported by ESPN.

Camp footage also included plays in which Stroud ran away from defensive end Will Anderson Jr. to keep a play alive before throwing downfield. The staff emphasized the need to protect himself after a concussion suffered in Week 9 last season against Denver — when Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams‑Draine lunged as Stroud slid short of a first down and the hit knocked him out of the game, forcing him to miss three games, according to ESPN.

The offseason push followed a postseason in which Stroud had seven turnovers in two playoff games, including four first-half interceptions in the divisional loss to New England. General manager Nick Caserio said it was “probably the best offseason he’s had since he’s been here,” and Stroud added, “I do feel fast,” while stressing the importance of being stronger to absorb hits, as reported by ESPN.