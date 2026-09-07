C.J. Stroud confident entering pivotal fourth season without new deal

HOUSTON — Quarterback C.J. Stroud arrived at the Texans’ training facility July 28 in a white T-shirt and gray shorts, a casual entrance that the team posted on X and that drew more than 20 million views. Stroud, who said he tries to avoid scrolling social media and has family and friends run his accounts, laughed off the attention after seeing a fan reenact the moment, telling ESPN, “Max, that’s my boy. I was tired.”

Stroud is entering a pivotal fourth season and wants to move past last year’s playoff finish. DeMeco Ryans said the offseason and training camp have been an excellent start, praising Stroud for how he “handled himself tremendously” and noting the quarterback’s command of the offense and communication with teammates.

The playoff loss to the New England Patriots and Stroud’s four-interception first half in that game have been the subject of heavy offseason scrutiny and conversation about his future in Houston. Stroud said, “Pressure is a privilege,” adding that he has learned to persevere through challenges and to focus on what he can control.

Contract negotiations have been a talking point this summer. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that the current sentiment is Stroud will most likely not have a new deal before the season opener. General manager Nick Caserio said, “If we don’t get it figured out before the season starts, then it’ll be something we address in the offseason.” According to league sources, both sides are content with the current arrangement.

The Texans picked up Stroud’s fifth-year option in April, keeping him under contract through 2027 while the team evaluates his next step. The regular-season opener is against the Buffalo Bills. Houston has shown willingness to invest in players this offseason, resetting the market for cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and signing Will Anderson Jr., the latter becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.