Caleb Douglas regaining form after ankle absence ahead of Patriots game

Caleb Douglas missed three games this season with an ankle injury, his first extended absence since his two years at Florida, but returned in Week 7 and made an immediate impact. The third-round rookie finished that game with 70 yards and two touchdowns on two catches, including a 63-yard catch-and-run that sealed the outcome.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley praised Douglas’ work beyond the scoring plays, noting the rookie’s clean procedural work after the layoff and improved physicality in the run game. “We didn’t have any of those errors from him,” Hafley said, adding that Douglas had been “pretty efficient in practice” despite limited college experience compared with veterans.

Receivers coach Tyke Tolbert emphasized the importance of blocking on a run-heavy team, saying, “Blocking is 90% effort, 10% technique — you got to want to do it.” Miami rushed for 156 yards last week, its fifth straight game with more than 100 rushing yards, and Tolbert credited effort and willingness to block as central to that approach.

Douglas also benefited from teammate support on his second touchdown, when veteran receiver Malik Washington acted as a lead blocker down the sideline. Douglas said afterward that stopping his man on the perimeter is a priority: “Just making sure that my man doesn’t make the play,” he said, noting that effort matters when he is not targeted.

Douglas saw just three targets in that game but converted them efficiently. He now faces the New England Patriots, with the possibility of coverage from Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez. According to NextGen Stats, Gonzalez has allowed 15 catches for 144 yards in 175 coverage snaps this season. Douglas called the matchup “a great opportunity,” but cautioned that it is only one of many matchups on the field. “Honestly, man, just another DB,” he said. “Just got to go out there and just win my one-eleventh.”