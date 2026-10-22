Caleb Williams headlines Week 7’s best NFL arrivals

Week 7 again turns the pregame walkway into a runway, with players using game-day arrivals to make a style statement. According to the Week 7 preview, the New England Patriots visit the Chicago Bears on “Thursday Night Football,” and temperatures around 60 degrees in Chicago give jackets and knits room to shine.

Forecasts for other games this week offer distinct dressing cues. Sunday’s forecast calls for temperatures in the low 70s in Nashville, leaving room for lighter looks, while Seattle’s mid-50s readings and a slight chance of rain argue for layers. Philadelphia’s Monday night forecast sits in the upper 50s, suggesting transitional outerwear will be common, the preview added.

The roundup highlights a range of approaches on display, from relaxed fits and fall textures to more tailored statements. Players are mixing functional choices with sartorial touches, using layers and fabrics appropriate to the varied regional conditions this week. The preview notes that these elements are shaping the best arrivals for Week 7.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams kept his look sharp ahead of Thursday Night Football, pairing a navy suit with a black crewneck shirt. The roundup indicates Williams skipped a tie but did not forgo wired earbuds; he carried a matcha drink in one hand and a structured brown leather bag in the other.

Across the slate, the Week 7 arrivals showcase how weather and personal preference intersect on the stadium walkways. According to the preview, the result is a collection of looks that range from lightweight pieces in warmer markets to layered ensembles in cooler, rain-prone cities, offering plenty of ways for players to dress for the occasion.