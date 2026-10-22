Caleb Williams, Pete Crow‑Armstrong and Matas Buzelis form Chicago sports trio

Caleb Williams has become the most recognizable figure in Chicago sports, but he shares close ties with two other young athletes in the city: Cubs center fielder Pete Crow‑Armstrong and Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, according to ESPN.

The bond was on display the night of Jan. 10, when Buzelis watched Williams engineer a fourth‑quarter comeback from a cold tub after the Chicago Bulls beat the Dallas Mavericks. Williams led the Bears back from a 21‑3 halftime deficit to a 31‑27 win over the Green Bay Packers, including a fourth‑and‑8 pass to Rome Odunze that kept a scoring drive alive and drew an exuberant reaction from friends in a Soldier Field suite, according to ESPN.

The moment helped accelerate Williams’ national profile. The quarterback’s jump pass from that game was later featured on the cover of Madden NFL ’27, and his “Ice Man” nickname drew widespread attention. Williams’ path — from winning the Heisman Trophy at USC to becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft — has come with heightened visibility and expectations, according to ESPN.

The three maintain close contact through a group text that lights up multiple times a week. The chat serves as a way to encourage one another, exchange memes and plan outings amid busy schedules. Crow‑Armstrong described their messages as a mix of joking and support, while Buzelis said the trio enjoys friendly competition and strives to outdo each other in their respective sports, according to ESPN.

The timeline of their arrivals in Chicago underscores the connection: Crow‑Armstrong made his major‑league debut in September 2023 after being traded to the Cubs by the New York Mets; Williams became the Bears’ top pick in the spring of 2024; and Buzelis was selected 11th overall by the Bulls in June 2024, according to ESPN. The group chat was expected to be particularly active before the Bears hosted the New England Patriots on a Thursday night broadcast on Prime Video, according to ESPN.