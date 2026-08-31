Caleb Wilson, new front office spark a fresh start for the Chicago Bulls

On Aug. 22 the United Center area swelled with fans as the Chicago Bulls hosted their annual Bulls Fest, where lines wrapped around the atrium for an introduction to 20-year-old rookie Caleb Wilson. Fans saw Wilson participate in a meet-and-greet, judge a parking-lot slam dunk contest and appear in a hype video staged in front of the Michael Jordan statue.

The Bulls selected Wilson with the No. 4 overall pick in June, an addition the franchise hopes will represent a reset for a team that has missed the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons. The pick coincided with a wider overhaul in Chicago’s basketball operations that aims to build through young talent.

Wilson’s summer-league debut drew national attention. According to ESPN, he scored 35 points in his first professional game — the second-highest total for a rookie debut in summer-league history — and made seven 3-pointers. He followed that with a highlight-reel dunk over 6-foot-11 Utah center Jonas Aidoo, and, by his fourth game, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was sitting courtside to watch. Warriors forward Draymond Green told his podcast this summer that he believes Garnett could represent Wilson’s floor.

The Bulls’ new regime has been active beyond the draft. Bryson Graham was hired as head of basketball operations, bringing a reputation for building through the draft, and Tiago Splitter was tabbed as head coach with a background in player development. The front office also added veterans such as Norman Powell and Nic Claxton while emphasizing development of the younger pieces; Graham told ESPN the organization wants to see internal growth from its players.

Despite the buzz, team sources told ESPN there is no expectation for Chicago to push for a play-in or playoff spot in a crowded Eastern Conference, with patience prioritized during the rebuilding process. Wilson has set lofty personal goals: he told ESPN he expects to win Rookie of the Year and plans to work toward that target. According to ESPN, his seven made 3-pointers in the summer league exceeded the total he made during his freshman season at North Carolina.