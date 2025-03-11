California vs Virginia Tech NCAAM Recap

Game Recap

The California Golden Bears and Virginia Tech Hokies faced off in a competitive non-conference showdown on March 11, 2025. Both teams are looking to solidify their NCAA Tournament résumés, making this a crucial game down the stretch. In the end, Virginia Tech pulled off a 74-69 victory, powered by Sean Pedulla’s clutch shooting and a strong defensive stand in the second half.

The first half saw a fast-paced start, with California dominating early thanks to Fardaws Aimaq’s rebounding presence and Jalen Cone’s sharp shooting. The Golden Bears built an eight-point lead midway through the first half, but Virginia Tech responded with a 12-2 run, sparked by Pedulla’s three-point shooting. At halftime, the Hokies led 38-35.

The second half was a defensive battle, as Virginia Tech’s pressure defense forced 10 California turnovers. The Golden Bears kept it close, with Jaylon Tyson hitting a late three-pointer to cut the lead to 71-69 with 45 seconds remaining. However, Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts sealed the game with a crucial block and two free throws, securing the five-point win.

Key Performances

Virginia Tech Hokies:

Sean Pedulla: 21 points, 5 assists, 3 three-pointers.

21 points, 5 assists, 3 three-pointers. Justyn Mutts: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks.

14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks. Hunter Cattoor: 13 points, 3 assists.

California Golden Bears:

Jalen Cone: 18 points, 4 three-pointers.

18 points, 4 three-pointers. Fardaws Aimaq: 12 points, 11 rebounds.

12 points, 11 rebounds. Jaylon Tyson: 15 points, 5 rebounds.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: California: 44.1% Virginia Tech: 46.3%

Three-Point Shooting: California: 36.8% (7/19) Virginia Tech: 40.5% (9/22)

Turnovers: California: 15 Virginia Tech: 10



Takeaways

Virginia Tech’s defensive intensity in the second half was the key factor , forcing key turnovers.

, forcing key turnovers. Sean Pedulla continues to prove he’s one of the top guards in the ACC , delivering another strong performance.

, delivering another strong performance. California showed promise, but late-game execution issues hurt them, missing key opportunities in crunch time.

