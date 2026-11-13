Cam Skattebo’s custom ‘Iron Man’ mask leads Week 10 arrivals

Weather will be a major factor in Week 10 game-day looks as the Washington Commanders visit the New York Giants on Thursday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where rain and temperatures in the low 50s are expected, according to the report.

The forecast for Sunday offers more opportunities to layer. Morning temperatures in the 30s in Green Bay and the 40s in Cleveland are cited as reasons wool coats, chunky knits and beanies could become practical elements of pregame outfits, according to the report.

The chill is expected to reach parts of the South as well. Atlanta and Nashville are forecast to start Sunday near freezing before warming into the 50s, the report says, while Arlington, Texas, is expected to see rain with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s — another scenario that favors weather-ready outerwear.

Out West, lighter layers are likely to be more common. Mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 70s in Glendale, Arizona, and upper 60s in Las Vegas make sunglasses and thinner jackets sensible choices, according to the report.

Thursday night’s arrivals included a standout look by Cam Skattebo. He wore a custom Giants-themed Iron Man mask in silver and blue and paired the headgear with a black sweatshirt, khaki pants and layered chains, the report states.