Cameron Young Claims First PGA Tour Win

A Long-Awaited Milestone

Young, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, had finished runner-up six times before this breakthrough. His consistent driving and sharp approach play set him apart all weekend, and a final-round 65 sealed the deal under Sunday pressure.

“This one means everything,” Young said after tapping in for par on the 18th. “It’s been a long road, but I knew it was coming.”

Final Leaderboard – Top 5

  1. Cameron Young –17

  2. Russell Henley –15

  3. Taylor Pendrith –15

  4. J.T. Poston –13

  5. Billy Horschel –12

FedEx Cup Implications

With the win, Young secured a higher seeding entering the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The Wyndham was the final regular-season event, determining the top 70 who advance. His victory locks him into a strong position heading into the postseason.

Written by Eduardo Marin

