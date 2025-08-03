Cameron Young Claims First PGA Tour Win

A Long-Awaited Milestone
Young, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, had finished runner-up six times before this breakthrough. His consistent driving and sharp approach play set him apart all weekend, and a final-round 65 sealed the deal under Sunday pressure.
“This one means everything,” Young said after tapping in for par on the 18th. “It’s been a long road, but I knew it was coming.”
Final Leaderboard – Top 5
Cameron Young –17
Russell Henley –15
Taylor Pendrith –15
J.T. Poston –13
Billy Horschel –12
FedEx Cup Implications
With the win, Young secured a higher seeding entering the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The Wyndham was the final regular-season event, determining the top 70 who advance. His victory locks him into a strong position heading into the postseason.
