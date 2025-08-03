Cameron Young Claims First PGA Tour Win

A Long-Awaited Milestone

Young, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, had finished runner-up six times before this breakthrough. His consistent driving and sharp approach play set him apart all weekend, and a final-round 65 sealed the deal under Sunday pressure.

“This one means everything,” Young said after tapping in for par on the 18th. “It’s been a long road, but I knew it was coming.”

Final Leaderboard – Top 5

Cameron Young –17 Russell Henley –15 Taylor Pendrith –15 J.T. Poston –13 Billy Horschel –12

FedEx Cup Implications

With the win, Young secured a higher seeding entering the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The Wyndham was the final regular-season event, determining the top 70 who advance. His victory locks him into a strong position heading into the postseason.

