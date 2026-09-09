Campbell, Lions praise Saints as Week 1 opener nears

Dan Campbell began Tuesday’s pre-practice remarks by emphasizing his long-standing respect for the New Orleans Saints and stressing that Detroit must not overlook the season opener at Ford Field this Sunday, Lions associate head and wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery said.

Campbell spent five seasons with New Orleans from 2016-20 as assistant head coach and tight ends coach before being hired as Detroit’s head coach in 2021. He credited former Saints head coach Sean Payton and executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis for helping shape the organization that gave him his opportunity and noted his only previous win against the Saints came at the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 3, 2023, a 33-28 victory.

Montgomery said the Saints have long emphasized defensive, grind-it-out football and that personnel continuity has helped sustain a gritty identity within the organization.

Campbell called New Orleans’ roster potent despite a 6-11 finish last season. The Saints began 2-10 but went 4-1 in their final five games; their defense allowed 17.6 points per game in Weeks 14-18, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Detroit is aiming to rebound from a 9-8 2025 campaign that ended without a postseason appearance for the first time since 2022. ESPN Analytics gives the Lions a 40 percent chance to win the NFC North, the highest projection in the division, despite finishing last in the NFC North last season.

Assistant head coach and safeties coach Jim O’Neil said excitement is high after what he called one of the toughest training camps he has seen, and Montgomery added that assistants have sharpened preparations to give the head coach and the program the best chance to win the opener.