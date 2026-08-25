Cam’ron confronts Clippers’ Ty Lue over LeBron, Kawhi in viral clip

Rapper Cam’ron posted a video on social media Monday in which he appears to press Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue on several franchise issues while Lue waited for a food order. In the clip, Lue repeatedly requests no straw for his beverage as Cam’ron questions decisions made during previous and current coaching eras.

Cam’ron told Lue things were fine under former coach Doc Rivers, referencing Rivers’ seven-season run from 2013-20. Rivers compiled a 356-208 regular-season record and a 27-32 mark in the playoffs before he was fired in 2020, according to the clip’s narration. The post also notes Lue’s record as the Clippers’ coach at 276-206 over seven seasons in Inglewood.

At one point Cam’ron suggested the Clippers should have pursued LeBron James when he was available, pointing to the coach’s prior success with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lue and James reached three straight NBA Finals together and won the 2016 title after overcoming a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors.

As Lue collected his food and left the restaurant, Cam’ron again pressed him, asking about the Clippers’ situation involving Kawhi Leonard and whether money was exchanged outside official channels. The exchange ends as Lue exits the scene.

The clip drew significant attention online. Among more than 7,500 comments, James reacted with a string of laughing emojis. Cam’ron captioned the post by saying he was trying to offer advice and learn what had happened in those situations.