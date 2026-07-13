Can any 2026 Home Run Derby entrants produce a Derby classic?

Eight current MLB stars will compete Monday night for the 2026 Home Run Derby title at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia: Junior Caminero, Ben Rice, Jac Caglianone, Willson Contreras, Jordan Walker, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Munetaka Murakami.

According to the Home Run Derby recap, past editions have produced a string of memorable performances, even as formats and rules have changed. Josh Hamilton’s first-round showing in 2008 and the back-to-back displays by Julio Rodriguez rank among the highlights cited.

Julio Rodriguez, in particular, delivered two standout nights. In 2022 he posted rounds of 32 and 31 home runs when no one else hit more than 24, though he lost 19-18 to Juan Soto in the final. In 2023 Rodriguez set a first-round mark with 41 blasts in Seattle before falling 21-20 to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the next round.

The 2019 duel between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joc Pederson is noted for its multiple swing-offs. Guerrero broke Josh Hamilton’s single-round record with 29 home runs in the first round, then battled Pederson to a 29-29 tie in the second. The pair traded two swing-offs and a three-swing overtime before Guerrero prevailed 40-39; Guerrero then lost to Pete Alonso 23-22 in the final.

Cal Raleigh’s 2025 performance is also singled out. Raleigh entered the Derby leading the majors with 38 home runs on his way to a 60-homer season and became the first catcher to win the event. He barely advanced from the first round by edging Brent Rooker in a tiebreaker when his longest home run was .08 of an inch longer, then beat Junior Caminero in the final. His father, Todd, served as the pitcher and his younger brother, Todd Jr., was the catcher for the event.

Aaron Judge’s 2017 showing at Marlins Park is remembered for prodigious power: he entered the break with 30 home runs en route to a rookie record 52, hit four blasts of 500-plus feet — the only player to reach 500 that year — and defeated Cody Bellinger and Miguel Sano in the semifinal and final, respectively.