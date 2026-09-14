Can Trevor Lawrence sustain his early-season surge?

TRENTON, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence entered Sunday’s game with a history of slow Septembers but produced one of the best outings of his career in Jacksonville’s 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Statistically, Lawrence had struggled in September in previous years, winning 33% of games, completing 60% of his passes and posting a Total QBR of 47 — the worst monthly marks of his career.

Against Cleveland, Lawrence completed 78.3% of his passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns, finishing with a 93.4 Total QBR. It was the third time in his career with four or more touchdown passes. On throws of 10 or more air yards, Lawrence completed 10 of 11 for 179 yards and a career-high three scores, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

He spread the ball to nine different players, with each touchdown going to a different target. “When he is playing to the best of his ability like we know he can, the offense starts clicking and he makes some big plays downfield with some great throws,” running back Bhayshul Tuten said. Head coach Liam Coen commended the protection and play-calling, and highlighted Lawrence’s off-schedule play, citing the touchdown to Jakobi Meyers as a “phenomenal throw and play in the back of the end zone.”

This result continues a recent offensive trend: it was the sixth time in the past nine regular-season games, all Jaguars victories, that Jacksonville scored 30 or more points. In those nine games, Lawrence has 23 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The Jaguars face a demanding five-game stretch beginning Sunday at the Denver Broncos, followed by New England, Cincinnati and back-to-back London games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. “We have a big challenge next week and got to turn the page and go put together another great game plan,” Lawrence said, adding that he feels “really comfortable, really confident” in the offense’s preparation.

Lawrence’s best game of 2025 also came in Denver, when he threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers despite enduring five sacks and 14 quarterback hits in a 34-20 victory. Jacksonville will seek to replicate its early success against Cleveland — including two first-quarter touchdowns and a 24-0 halftime lead — as the tougher slate approaches.