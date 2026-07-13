Can Vikings’ 2026 defensive rookies crack Brian Flores’ starting lineup?

EAGAN, Minn. — As Minnesota prepares for training camp later this month, national conversation has centered on the quarterback competition between incumbent J.J. McCarthy and free-agent addition Kyler Murray. Attention on that duel has overshadowed another pressing question: will any of the Vikings’ defensive rookies earn immediate starting roles?

The club used four of its top 100 selections this spring on defensive players, but those prospects must navigate a complicated scheme and a coordinator who does not lean on résumé when setting lineups. In Flores’ three seasons in Minnesota he has started only one rookie defensively — undrafted linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. in 2023 — and the Vikings rank second-lowest in the NFL for rookie defensive starts (16) and rookie defensive snaps (2,110), according to ESPN Research.

Past usage under Flores offers context. First-round pick Dallas Turner, taken in 2024, played roughly 300 snaps as a rookie and became a starter in his second season only after injuries created an opening. Turner is expected to take over the role vacated by Jonathan Greenard, who the Vikings traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this spring.

Internally, the Vikings view their 2026 picks with clear short-term roles. First-rounder Caleb Banks is expected to contend for a starting defensive end job if his broken left foot has fully healed. Third-rounder Domonique Orange is set to challenge Levi Drake Rodriguez at nose tackle. Second-round pick Jake Golday began the spring as an off‑ball linebacker and is likely to back up veterans Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson. Third-round safety Jakobe Thomas is in the mix for the job that could open if veteran Harrison Smith follows through on retirement plans. Flores was heavily involved in the draft strategy and is believed to have long-term plans for these players, along with fifth-round cornerback Charles Demmings.

Flores has said the system is “unique” and “demanding,” with many calls, techniques and fundamentals required of players. Teammates have urged rookies to focus on the substance of his instruction rather than the intensity of his delivery. “Listen to what [Flores] says and not how he says it,” safety Joshua Metellus advised, urging young players to manage pressure and execute the details.