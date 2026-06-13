Canada draw Bosnia in Toronto in first men’s World Cup match at home

Toronto hosted its first men’s World Cup match Friday as Canada drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, earning the hosts their first point at the tournament and ending a run of six straight World Cup losses dating back to 1986.

Bosnia took an early 1-0 lead and held it until the 79th minute, when Cyle Larin levelled for Canada. Larin had begun the match on the bench despite recent form — nine goals in 22 appearances last season — and came on with just over 10 minutes remaining, scoring with virtually his first touch.

The match produced a lively atmosphere inside Toronto Stadium as fans in red marched to the venue and filled multiple generations of supporters. Prematch performances from Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette were part of the occasion, which team staff and players described as different from previous home fixtures.

Both teams lined up in 4-4-2 formations and played with intensity but limited quality, reflected in pass-completion rates of 73 percent for Canada and 61 percent for Bosnia. Bosnia named 40-year-old Edin Džeko on the bench and were mainly a threat from set pieces as Canada pushed for an opening win.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch said he felt the team underperformed in the first half but praised the second-half response after his halftime instructions. He also urged home supporters to be more assertive at future matches, saying the crowd should push the team, apply pressure on officials and help create a hostile environment for opponents. The tournament moves next to Vancouver, where Australia face Türkiye in Group D on Saturday before Canada return to play Qatar on Thursday, with Canada’s first win potentially keeping them on course toward the knockout rounds.