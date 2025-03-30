Canucks vs Jets NHL Recap

Game Recap

In a tightly contested Western Conference showdown, the Vancouver Canucks held off the Winnipeg Jets for a crucial 3-2 victory on March 30, 2025, strengthening their position in the playoff race. With both teams battling for home-ice advantage, this game carried postseason intensity from start to finish.

The Canucks struck first with a power-play goal from Elias Pettersson, but Winnipeg responded late in the first period thanks to a slick tip-in from Nikolaj Ehlers. The second period remained scoreless, dominated by physical play and stellar goaltending from Thatcher Demko and Connor Hellebuyck.

In the third, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes sparked a two-goal burst for Vancouver. Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck with two minutes remaining, and Kyle Connor scored with 0:42 left, but Vancouver held on.

Key Performers

Vancouver Canucks:

Thatcher Demko: 31 saves, .939 SV%

J.T. Miller: 1 goal, 1 assist

Elias Pettersson: 1 goal, 3 shots on goal

Quinn Hughes: 2 assists, +2 rating

Winnipeg Jets:

Nikolaj Ehlers: 1 goal, 4 shots

Kyle Connor: 1 goal (extra attacker)

Connor Hellebuyck: 29 saves, .906 SV%

Statistical Highlights

Shots on Goal: Jets 33 | Canucks 32

Faceoff Win %: Canucks 54% | Jets 46%

Power Play: Canucks 1/2 | Jets 0/2

Hits: Jets 23 | Canucks 20

Takeaways

Vancouver’s power play remains dangerous , converting at key moments.

Demko continues to prove he’s one of the NHL’s elite goalies , especially in close games.

The Jets’ offensive push came too late, highlighting the need for better zone time early on.

Playoff Picture Impact

The win moves Vancouver into third in the Pacific Division, while Winnipeg remains second in the Central. Both teams look like solid playoff contenders.