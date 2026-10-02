Capitals visit Hurricanes in early-season test as five-game slate continues

The 2026-27 NHL season is less than a week old but has already produced a flurry of headline moments, according to the report. Nathan MacKinnon was involved in an on-ice altercation with Brandt Clarke and threw his helmet in celebration, Evan Bouchard recorded three goals and two assists on opening night yet still came up short against the Canucks, Connor McDavid matched a five-point performance as the Oilers won 9-7, and Igor Shesterkin became the first Rangers goalie to score in franchise history. Commissioner Gary Bettman also warned about the continued use of no-trade clauses after that topic dominated the summer.

Friday’s five-game slate features several season debuts and a marquee matchup in Raleigh. The defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Both clubs are expected to be Metro Division contenders, and the Capitals officially welcomed Ovechkin back for one more season, according to the report. The teams will meet again Oct. 13 in Raleigh.

The night opens at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT with the New York Rangers at the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers failed to solve Jeremy Swayman in their opener, while Igor Shesterkin allowed two goals and an empty-netter in the Bruins’ win. Detroit remains mired in off-ice turmoil: captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade, was stripped of the captaincy after returning to camp when no deal materialized and is now sidelined with an upper-body injury; restricted free-agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson is without a contract; and the franchise has not named a permanent general manager. The Red Wings will rely on Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat to steady the club on the ice.

At 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, the Boston Bruins visit the Winnipeg Jets for Winnipeg’s season debut without Connor Hellebuyck, whose trade request has not been accommodated; Stuart Skinner is slated to take the crease. Boston opened the campaign with a 3-0 win over the Rangers and looks to carry momentum into the cross-conference matchup before facing Minnesota on Saturday.

Later windows feature the St. Louis Blues at the Dallas Stars at 9 p.m. ET on TNT — a season debut for both clubs and the first regular-season game with Robert Thomas as Blues captain — and the Anaheim Ducks at the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Vegas last met Anaheim on May 14 when the Golden Knights closed out their second-round series 5-1. Since then, Vegas lost in the Stanley Cup Final, replaced John Tortorella with Ryan Craig as coach and traded Pavel Dorofeyev to the Rangers, while the Ducks parted ways with three veteran blueliners, including John Carlson and Jacob Trouba, according to the report.