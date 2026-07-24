Cardinals camp report: Brissett works, Beck impresses in early practices

Arizona’s 2026 training camp opened at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss is filing daily updates on standouts, position battles and roster movement, according to Weinfuss. The team plans to continue updates through the first full week of the preseason, which begins Aug. 13, he said.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett remained on the field for more than 20 minutes after the team’s first full practice on Thursday, throwing to receivers and running sprints as the rest of the field cleared, according to Weinfuss. Brissett also spent time speaking with wide receiver Michael Wilson. He skipped Arizona’s voluntary offseason program and held in for mandatory minicamp before returning for his first practice of the season, and he worked as the fourth and last quarterback during the portion that was open to media.

First-round pick Jeremiyah Love showed quickness and looked lighter on his feet during drills while appearing to have added some bulk, Weinfuss reported. The Cardinals also got several players back on the field whose 2025 seasons were hampered by injuries, including running backs James Conner and Trey Benson and defensive lineman Walter Nolen III.

Third-round pick Carson Beck drew attention in his first NFL training-camp practice, turning in sharp throws as part of a four-quarterback rotation, according to Weinfuss. On multiple attempts he displayed arm strength, uncorking deep throws that were described as “lasers.”

Offensive-line work included left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. remaining on the physically unable to perform list while he rehabilitates a knee injury. Fellow Ohio State product Josh Fryar took reps at left tackle and has familiarity with offensive line coach Justin Frye, Weinfuss noted. Isaiah Adams, who authorities say turned himself in on Sunday, was on the field taking first-team reps at right guard; coach Mike LaFleur said, “He’s doing good and it was good to see him.”